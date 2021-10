Sit back and take a look around your home. Have the items you’ve purchased over time increased in value, stayed the same, or decreased?. While you maybe able to cite examples in each of those categories, I am willing to wager that most items have decreased. How about the computer, cell phone or tablet? Shoes and clothes? Furniture? Before this year I would have said vehicle, but because of the shortages, I have heard people are selling used vehicles for the same or more than what they had purchased it for.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO