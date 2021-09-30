In Loving Memory of our Queen Charland Marie Shavers

Charland Marie Shavers transitioned on September 18th, 2021. She was born July 24th, 1960 in Seattle Washington to Garland Shavers and Barbara Jean Briscoe. She was the youngest of 12 children, 3 sisters and 9 brothers. Charland was best known for her creativity, the love she had for Christ and her family. Her heart was truly golden. Through sickness and pain she still cared for others through community outreach and ministry. Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of our precious loved one at: