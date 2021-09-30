Celebrating the life of John Kinlow

John was born in Tacoma, WA in 1957, the youngest in a family of nine children of parents of great Christian faith—his father a pastor, and mother very kind and nurturing. The family moved from the south a year prior to his birth. After graduating from Stadium HS, he worked several years at a roofing materials manufacturer. John completed advanced training at Bates Vocational College, and started a career in commercial upholstery—car, van, and boat interiors, and furniture. Designing, sewing and crafting were his passion thereafter. John leaves two sons and grandchildren, and five siblings, and many nieces and grand nieces, nephews and grand nephews, and many cousins. Visitation at Scott Funeral Home, 1215 MLK Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405. Oct 1, 2-6 PM. Funeral service at New Jerusalem COGIC, 1623 So. 11th St, Tacoma, WA 98405. Oct 2, 11 AM.