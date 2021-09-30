CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

In Loving Memory of Antoine D. Matthews Jr

thefactsnewspaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntoine D. Matthews Jr.Sunrise, September 3, 1989 - Sunset, September 26, 2021 Antoine (King Cee/MOBB LOE) was born to the union of Antoine D. Matthews Sr and Regina DuBose (formerly known as Regina Clark-Matthews) in Seattle, Washington. He attended Chief Sealth High School where he played basketball and football. He was known for all of his famous nicknames, Bird, Lil Turtle, Lil Cee, Twon, and King Cee. Antoine loved his family and close friends, he was loving, caring, and funny. His smile would light up an entire room.

