CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of BROTHER Howard Lee WINSTON

thefactsnewspaper.com
 6 days ago

BROTHER Howard Lee WINSTON passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with his loving family at his side. He was born November 15, 1938 to the late Robert Winston, Sr. and Eva Winston of Rayville, Louisiana. He resided in his hometown of Rayville, until he relocated to Seattle, Washington in 1964.

www.thefactsnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Sharon Lolita Williams

Sharon Lolita Williams was born to Robert and Alto Mosley in Scarborough, West Virginia. She moved to Seattle in 1950 and attended Seattle Area schools. She had Luchia Selest Bourgeois Williams McAdory and later married Donald Williams Sr to their union they had Donald Jr and Eric Williams. She was the first black woman to get licensed as a cab driver, join the bartenders union, and metro trolley driver in which she later retired. She had a bright fearless bold and loving personality. There was nothing she would not do for her family.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Harlan E. Thompson: 1945-2021

Harlan Eugene Thompson (known as Harnie or Harn by a number of childhood friends and family), of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 76. He was born on May 10, 1945 in Aberdeen, Washington, to Lois Irwin, and was raised by the man he called dad, Marshall Thompson.
CENTRALIA, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Antoine D. Matthews Jr

Antoine D. Matthews Jr.Sunrise, September 3, 1989 - Sunset, September 26, 2021 Antoine (King Cee/MOBB LOE) was born to the union of Antoine D. Matthews Sr and Regina DuBose (formerly known as Regina Clark-Matthews) in Seattle, Washington. He attended Chief Sealth High School where he played basketball and football. He was known for all of his famous nicknames, Bird, Lil Turtle, Lil Cee, Twon, and King Cee. Antoine loved his family and close friends, he was loving, caring, and funny. His smile would light up an entire room.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Drew Douglass: 2007-2021

Drew “Boogie” Douglass, 14, of Chehalis, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at home. He was born on March 19, 2007 to Steve and Jennie (Majeski) Douglass. He spent the first eight years growing up in Montesano, Washington, where he rode bikes, sledded the hills, and swam in the Wynoochee River. He was known by everyone as the little guy with the dress shirt and ties. The family moved to Chehalis where he spent the remaining years of his childhood. He was a strong young man with a heart bigger than a full moon. He radiated joy with his contagious smile. He welcomed friends and strangers everywhere he went, from the baseball field to the park or the campground, he had a way of making everyone feel included. He nestled comfortably in adult conversations and added witty jokes hanging with the good ol' boys. He had a knack for decorating and was meticulous about prepping for the party. He was eager to gather with friends and family. He adored his older brothers Lane and Jacob, emulating them often.
CHEHALIS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of our Queen Charland Marie Shavers

Charland Marie Shavers transitioned on September 18th, 2021. She was born July 24th, 1960 in Seattle Washington to Garland Shavers and Barbara Jean Briscoe. She was the youngest of 12 children, 3 sisters and 9 brothers. Charland was best known for her creativity, the love she had for Christ and her family. Her heart was truly golden. Through sickness and pain she still cared for others through community outreach and ministry. Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of our precious loved one at:
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Eunice Charolette Bush

Eunice a Roman Catholic woman, born in Bridgeport Connecticut. Mother Alice Rocha of Capa Verde Island, Father Ernest Bush who was Irish and Cherokee Indian. Eunice had six children whom she loved, Raymond, Patricia, Carolyn, Lois , Michele and Lawrence. Eunice had 13- thirteen grandchildren, 15-Fifteen Great grandchildren, and 1- Great grandson.
OBITUARIES
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Deborah Kay Green: 1955-2021

Beloved wife and mother, Deborah Kay Green, born January 2, 1955, at Fort Benjamin Harris, passed September 15, 2021, in Pell City, Alabama. She is survived by her husband of 21 years Norman Green of Rochester, two sons Shawn Sundberg of Rochester and Benjamin Sundberg of Olympia, and four grandchildren and a fifth on the way.
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ann Gage: 1934-2021

Oscella “Ann” Gage passed away Sept. 20, 2021, in Centralia, Washington, her home of seven years. She was born July 7, 1934, to William M. and Ruth Caldwell in San Bernardino, California. She also resided in Red Bluff, California, for 30 years. Ann attended Whitworth University, and earned a bachelor’s...
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Winston
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Kathleen Walker: 1928-2021

Kathleen May Hoydal Walker, 92, is again with her husband, Dale Walker, after passing peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family. Kathleen was born in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 17, 1928, to Norwegian immigrant parents Nels Hoydal and Ragna Hoydal. Kathleen was the eldest of two daughters. She now joins her dear sister, Astrid Hoydal Odegard. Kathleen was a lifelong Washington state native and spent her first 26 years in the Norwegian neighborhood of Ballard. Kathleen had a deep love of the arts and played violin in orchestra throughout middle and high school. Kathleen graduated from Ballard High in 1946 and after graduation completed a two-year college business degree program. Kathleen was then employed by the Boeing Airplane Company with a “top secret” clearance in the contract administration department. Kathleen attended Norwegian festivals and big-band dances at Norse Hall and the Swedish Club in Seattle and at one of those, Kathleen met her future husband and the love of her life, Dale, while he was a student at the University of Washington. Kathleen and Dale were married in 1952 in Ballard First Lutheran Church in Seattle.
OBITUARIES
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Leonard Garrett: 1927-2021

Leonard Franklin Garrett passed away Sept. 13, 2021 at Dallas Retirement Village in Dallas, Oregon. Len was born May 24, 1927 in Butterfield, Missouri to Cecil E. and Delphia Ellen (Pool) Garrett. Len was the second child born to Cecil and Delphia, and his siblings ultimately included Clarence, Evelyn (Godfrey), Norma Gene (Brunson) and Cecil Earl. In 1942, Delphia, Leonard and his siblings moved to Woodland, Washington to be near other family members.
DALLAS, OR
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jill Taruscio: 1946-2021

Jill Simone (Griffith) Taruscio was born June 21, 1946, in Morton, Washington, to Lew and Calverna Griffith. She is survived by her brother, Blake Griffith (Jocklyn), and her two daughters Randi Lydum (Matt Lydum) and Antia Accetta (Randy Accetta), stepsons Tim Taruscio (Lisa), Todd Taruscio (Gina), stepdaughter Antoinette Forseth and grandchildren Max Lydum, Hazel Lydum, Aric Accetta, Anabelle Accetta, Blake Taruscio, Jessica Johnson, Sarah Taruscio, Sawyer Forseth, MacLain Forseth, Claire Blewitt and Andrew Taruscio.
RANDLE, WA
Courier-Times

IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEVE MORRIS

In loving memory of Steve Morris. Friends are invited to graveside services October 9, 2021 at 11:00 am in South Mound cemetery (east side of Section 10) with a celebration of Steve’s life to follow from noon – 2, including brunch and beverages, at Primo in New Castle, 1326 Broad Street. His daughter, Darythe Taylor, and his siblings, Mike Morris, Greta Scodro, and Doug Morris, welcome reconnecting with those who knew him.
NEW CASTLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#The Boeing Company#Boeing
wfla.com

Loved ones remember Gabby Petito at memorial service

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Mourners of Gabby Petito are honoring her life in North Port, Florida with balloons, candles, flowers, and signs. Family and loved ones are gathering in New York for her funeral as local and federal investigators continue to search for her fiance, Brian Laundrie. A growing...
NORTH PORT, FL
thekatynews.com

The Importance Of Memorial Stones For Celebrating Your Loved One

Losing a family member is one of the most painful things that will happen in your life. It becomes difficult to function, and you may wonder what to do now. It is easy to honor your loved one and help with the pain, even if it’s only for a moment. With a stone, you have a memorial for them that lasts forever, and it will remain in the family forever, and it is a beautiful way to honor those that are no longer with us.
f4wonline.com

Brodie Lee's wife, brother establish Jon Huber Legacy Foundation

The wife and brother of the late Brodie Lee announced Wednesday they have created the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation which will "focus on providing support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career because of family obligations." The announcement comes as AEW is...
ROCHESTER, NY
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the life of John Kinlow

John was born in Tacoma, WA in 1957, the youngest in a family of nine children of parents of great Christian faith—his father a pastor, and mother very kind and nurturing. The family moved from the south a year prior to his birth. After graduating from Stadium HS, he worked several years at a roofing materials manufacturer. John completed advanced training at Bates Vocational College, and started a career in commercial upholstery—car, van, and boat interiors, and furniture. Designing, sewing and crafting were his passion thereafter. John leaves two sons and grandchildren, and five siblings, and many nieces and grand nieces, nephews and grand nephews, and many cousins. Visitation at Scott Funeral Home, 1215 MLK Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405. Oct 1, 2-6 PM. Funeral service at New Jerusalem COGIC, 1623 So. 11th St, Tacoma, WA 98405. Oct 2, 11 AM.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
portlandobserver.com

In Loving Memory

Shawn Penney, a longtime community activist and former president of the annual multicultural Good in the Hood celebration, died Sunday, Oct 3. He was born Oct. 10, 1973.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy