CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Yvonne Michelle Brakes

thefactsnewspaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod has called home an angel, Yvonne Michelle Brakes, who gained her crown and wings on September 25th, 2021. Yvonne blessed this earth on November 1st, 1958 in Seattle, Washington to Edgar Brown of Belleville, Texas, and Annie Miller Brakes of Jackson, Miss. Yvonne Brakes is survived by her legacy Lisa Baily and Pallah Burdis, son-in-law Horace Burdis. Grandchildren Kai Grisby, Zahara Brakes, Noah Bailey-Geyen, and Zoe Burdis. Her beloved siblings Veron Brown, Larron Patton, Micahel Brown, Malik Ishfaaf aka John Brakes, Jr, Beverly Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, great, nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins galore. Proceeding Yvonne in death, her parents Annie Brakes, Edgar Brown, John Brakes, Sr., her siblings Ronald Brakes, Sharon Annette Brakes as well as the love of her life Paul Bailey, Sr.

www.thefactsnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Sharon Lolita Williams

Sharon Lolita Williams was born to Robert and Alto Mosley in Scarborough, West Virginia. She moved to Seattle in 1950 and attended Seattle Area schools. She had Luchia Selest Bourgeois Williams McAdory and later married Donald Williams Sr to their union they had Donald Jr and Eric Williams. She was the first black woman to get licensed as a cab driver, join the bartenders union, and metro trolley driver in which she later retired. She had a bright fearless bold and loving personality. There was nothing she would not do for her family.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Wesley Stigger, III

On the evening of September 5, 2021, John Wesley Stigger, III was embraced by Our Lord and called Home. John was born on January 21, 1992 in Los Angeles, CA. John's family relocated to Seattle, WA in 1999. John attended Lakeridge Elementary, Hamilton Middle, and graduated from Ingraham High School...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Harlan E. Thompson: 1945-2021

Harlan Eugene Thompson (known as Harnie or Harn by a number of childhood friends and family), of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 76. He was born on May 10, 1945 in Aberdeen, Washington, to Lois Irwin, and was raised by the man he called dad, Marshall Thompson.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Drew Douglass: 2007-2021

Drew “Boogie” Douglass, 14, of Chehalis, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at home. He was born on March 19, 2007 to Steve and Jennie (Majeski) Douglass. He spent the first eight years growing up in Montesano, Washington, where he rode bikes, sledded the hills, and swam in the Wynoochee River. He was known by everyone as the little guy with the dress shirt and ties. The family moved to Chehalis where he spent the remaining years of his childhood. He was a strong young man with a heart bigger than a full moon. He radiated joy with his contagious smile. He welcomed friends and strangers everywhere he went, from the baseball field to the park or the campground, he had a way of making everyone feel included. He nestled comfortably in adult conversations and added witty jokes hanging with the good ol' boys. He had a knack for decorating and was meticulous about prepping for the party. He was eager to gather with friends and family. He adored his older brothers Lane and Jacob, emulating them often.
CHEHALIS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Antoine D. Matthews Jr

Antoine D. Matthews Jr.Sunrise, September 3, 1989 - Sunset, September 26, 2021 Antoine (King Cee/MOBB LOE) was born to the union of Antoine D. Matthews Sr and Regina DuBose (formerly known as Regina Clark-Matthews) in Seattle, Washington. He attended Chief Sealth High School where he played basketball and football. He was known for all of his famous nicknames, Bird, Lil Turtle, Lil Cee, Twon, and King Cee. Antoine loved his family and close friends, he was loving, caring, and funny. His smile would light up an entire room.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Larry C. Urban: 1941-2021

Larry C. Urban passed away on August 23, 2021, 79 years old, at Providence Hospital in Centralia, Washington, after a brief illness. Larry was born December 30, 1941. He was born in Chehalis, Washington, to Frank J. and Mary E. Urban. He was a darling little boy who everyone admired. Larry enjoyed his teen years and the ‘60s graduating from Centralia High School. Larry always enjoyed the current trends then including old cars, short-legged pants, white socks, rolled T-shirt sleeves and his hair combed in a "DA." He was an accomplished artist by nature and could use a pencil to transform pictures of poultry and exotic animals into accomplished art work. Larry had beautiful handwriting. Early in his FFA classes in high school, he started his life as a poultry fancier. Larry had many friends and grew up on the Waunch Prairie.
CENTRALIA, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Eunice Charolette Bush

Eunice a Roman Catholic woman, born in Bridgeport Connecticut. Mother Alice Rocha of Capa Verde Island, Father Ernest Bush who was Irish and Cherokee Indian. Eunice had six children whom she loved, Raymond, Patricia, Carolyn, Lois , Michele and Lawrence. Eunice had 13- thirteen grandchildren, 15-Fifteen Great grandchildren, and 1- Great grandson.
OBITUARIES
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ann Gage: 1934-2021

Oscella “Ann” Gage passed away Sept. 20, 2021, in Centralia, Washington, her home of seven years. She was born July 7, 1934, to William M. and Ruth Caldwell in San Bernardino, California. She also resided in Red Bluff, California, for 30 years. Ann attended Whitworth University, and earned a bachelor’s...
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Black Women#Seattle Kidney Center#Seattle Vascular Center#Madison Clinic#Cashapp
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Deborah Kay Green: 1955-2021

Beloved wife and mother, Deborah Kay Green, born January 2, 1955, at Fort Benjamin Harris, passed September 15, 2021, in Pell City, Alabama. She is survived by her husband of 21 years Norman Green of Rochester, two sons Shawn Sundberg of Rochester and Benjamin Sundberg of Olympia, and four grandchildren and a fifth on the way.
ROCHESTER, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Leonard Garrett: 1927-2021

Leonard Franklin Garrett passed away Sept. 13, 2021 at Dallas Retirement Village in Dallas, Oregon. Len was born May 24, 1927 in Butterfield, Missouri to Cecil E. and Delphia Ellen (Pool) Garrett. Len was the second child born to Cecil and Delphia, and his siblings ultimately included Clarence, Evelyn (Godfrey), Norma Gene (Brunson) and Cecil Earl. In 1942, Delphia, Leonard and his siblings moved to Woodland, Washington to be near other family members.
DALLAS, OR
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jill Taruscio: 1946-2021

Jill Simone (Griffith) Taruscio was born June 21, 1946, in Morton, Washington, to Lew and Calverna Griffith. She is survived by her brother, Blake Griffith (Jocklyn), and her two daughters Randi Lydum (Matt Lydum) and Antia Accetta (Randy Accetta), stepsons Tim Taruscio (Lisa), Todd Taruscio (Gina), stepdaughter Antoinette Forseth and grandchildren Max Lydum, Hazel Lydum, Aric Accetta, Anabelle Accetta, Blake Taruscio, Jessica Johnson, Sarah Taruscio, Sawyer Forseth, MacLain Forseth, Claire Blewitt and Andrew Taruscio.
RANDLE, WA
Courier-Times

IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEVE MORRIS

In loving memory of Steve Morris. Friends are invited to graveside services October 9, 2021 at 11:00 am in South Mound cemetery (east side of Section 10) with a celebration of Steve’s life to follow from noon – 2, including brunch and beverages, at Primo in New Castle, 1326 Broad Street. His daughter, Darythe Taylor, and his siblings, Mike Morris, Greta Scodro, and Doug Morris, welcome reconnecting with those who knew him.
NEW CASTLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of our Queen Charland Marie Shavers

Charland Marie Shavers transitioned on September 18th, 2021. She was born July 24th, 1960 in Seattle Washington to Garland Shavers and Barbara Jean Briscoe. She was the youngest of 12 children, 3 sisters and 9 brothers. Charland was best known for her creativity, the love she had for Christ and her family. Her heart was truly golden. Through sickness and pain she still cared for others through community outreach and ministry. Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of our precious loved one at:
SEATTLE, WA
ClarkCountyToday

In Loving Memory • Katie Helen Brothers

Please do not grieve and shed wild tears. And hug your sorrow to you through the years. Live on and do all the things the same. But fill each waking hour in useful ways. Reach out your hand in comfort and in cheer. And I in turn will comfort you...
OBITUARIES
raymondville-chronicle.com

In Loving Memory of Maricela Solis

11/30/1975 - 9/23/2009 12 Year Anniversary A Silent Tear Just close your eyes and you will see all the memories that you have of me. Just sit and relax and you will find I’m really still there inside your mind. Don’t cry for me now I’m gone for I am in the land of song. There is no pain, there […]
wfla.com

Loved ones remember Gabby Petito at memorial service

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Mourners of Gabby Petito are honoring her life in North Port, Florida with balloons, candles, flowers, and signs. Family and loved ones are gathering in New York for her funeral as local and federal investigators continue to search for her fiance, Brian Laundrie. A growing...
NORTH PORT, FL
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
soapsindepth.com

Tyler Christopher Is “Grateful to be Home”

Fans of actor Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, DAYS OF OUR LIVES; ex-Nikolas, GENERAL HOSPITAL) were happy when he returned to social media with an Instagram post featuring four photos and a caption that read: “Malibu sunsets, friends that are family, theatre, and Sunday service. Grateful to be home.”. The first photo...
CELEBRITIES
thekatynews.com

The Importance Of Memorial Stones For Celebrating Your Loved One

Losing a family member is one of the most painful things that will happen in your life. It becomes difficult to function, and you may wonder what to do now. It is easy to honor your loved one and help with the pain, even if it’s only for a moment. With a stone, you have a memorial for them that lasts forever, and it will remain in the family forever, and it is a beautiful way to honor those that are no longer with us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy