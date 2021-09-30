In Loving Memory of Yvonne Michelle Brakes

Drew “Boogie” Douglass, 14, of Chehalis, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at home. He was born on March 19, 2007 to Steve and Jennie (Majeski) Douglass. He spent the first eight years growing up in Montesano, Washington, where he rode bikes, sledded the hills, and swam in the Wynoochee River. He was known by everyone as the little guy with the dress shirt and ties. The family moved to Chehalis where he spent the remaining years of his childhood. He was a strong young man with a heart bigger than a full moon. He radiated joy with his contagious smile. He welcomed friends and strangers everywhere he went, from the baseball field to the park or the campground, he had a way of making everyone feel included. He nestled comfortably in adult conversations and added witty jokes hanging with the good ol' boys. He had a knack for decorating and was meticulous about prepping for the party. He was eager to gather with friends and family. He adored his older brothers Lane and Jacob, emulating them often.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO