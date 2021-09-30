In Loving Memory of Yvonne Michelle Brakes
God has called home an angel, Yvonne Michelle Brakes, who gained her crown and wings on September 25th, 2021. Yvonne blessed this earth on November 1st, 1958 in Seattle, Washington to Edgar Brown of Belleville, Texas, and Annie Miller Brakes of Jackson, Miss. Yvonne Brakes is survived by her legacy Lisa Baily and Pallah Burdis, son-in-law Horace Burdis. Grandchildren Kai Grisby, Zahara Brakes, Noah Bailey-Geyen, and Zoe Burdis. Her beloved siblings Veron Brown, Larron Patton, Micahel Brown, Malik Ishfaaf aka John Brakes, Jr, Beverly Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, great, nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins galore. Proceeding Yvonne in death, her parents Annie Brakes, Edgar Brown, John Brakes, Sr., her siblings Ronald Brakes, Sharon Annette Brakes as well as the love of her life Paul Bailey, Sr.
