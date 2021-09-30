CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Loving Memory of Eunice Charolette Bush

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEunice a Roman Catholic woman, born in Bridgeport Connecticut. Mother Alice Rocha of Capa Verde Island, Father Ernest Bush who was Irish and Cherokee Indian. Eunice had six children whom she loved, Raymond, Patricia, Carolyn, Lois , Michele and Lawrence. Eunice had 13- thirteen grandchildren, 15-Fifteen Great grandchildren, and 1- Great grandson.

In Loving Memory of Sharon Lolita Williams

Sharon Lolita Williams was born to Robert and Alto Mosley in Scarborough, West Virginia. She moved to Seattle in 1950 and attended Seattle Area schools. She had Luchia Selest Bourgeois Williams McAdory and later married Donald Williams Sr to their union they had Donald Jr and Eric Williams. She was the first black woman to get licensed as a cab driver, join the bartenders union, and metro trolley driver in which she later retired. She had a bright fearless bold and loving personality. There was nothing she would not do for her family.
SEATTLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Wesley Stigger, III

On the evening of September 5, 2021, John Wesley Stigger, III was embraced by Our Lord and called Home. John was born on January 21, 1992 in Los Angeles, CA. John's family relocated to Seattle, WA in 1999. John attended Lakeridge Elementary, Hamilton Middle, and graduated from Ingraham High School...
SEATTLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Drew Douglass: 2007-2021

Drew “Boogie” Douglass, 14, of Chehalis, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at home. He was born on March 19, 2007 to Steve and Jennie (Majeski) Douglass. He spent the first eight years growing up in Montesano, Washington, where he rode bikes, sledded the hills, and swam in the Wynoochee River. He was known by everyone as the little guy with the dress shirt and ties. The family moved to Chehalis where he spent the remaining years of his childhood. He was a strong young man with a heart bigger than a full moon. He radiated joy with his contagious smile. He welcomed friends and strangers everywhere he went, from the baseball field to the park or the campground, he had a way of making everyone feel included. He nestled comfortably in adult conversations and added witty jokes hanging with the good ol' boys. He had a knack for decorating and was meticulous about prepping for the party. He was eager to gather with friends and family. He adored his older brothers Lane and Jacob, emulating them often.
CHEHALIS, WA
In Loving Memory of Harlan E. Thompson: 1945-2021

Harlan Eugene Thompson (known as Harnie or Harn by a number of childhood friends and family), of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 76. He was born on May 10, 1945 in Aberdeen, Washington, to Lois Irwin, and was raised by the man he called dad, Marshall Thompson.
CENTRALIA, WA
Danny Glover
In Loving Memory of Ann Gage: 1934-2021

Oscella “Ann” Gage passed away Sept. 20, 2021, in Centralia, Washington, her home of seven years. She was born July 7, 1934, to William M. and Ruth Caldwell in San Bernardino, California. She also resided in Red Bluff, California, for 30 years. Ann attended Whitworth University, and earned a bachelor’s...
CENTRALIA, WA
In loving memory of Leonard Garrett: 1927-2021

Leonard Franklin Garrett passed away Sept. 13, 2021 at Dallas Retirement Village in Dallas, Oregon. Len was born May 24, 1927 in Butterfield, Missouri to Cecil E. and Delphia Ellen (Pool) Garrett. Len was the second child born to Cecil and Delphia, and his siblings ultimately included Clarence, Evelyn (Godfrey), Norma Gene (Brunson) and Cecil Earl. In 1942, Delphia, Leonard and his siblings moved to Woodland, Washington to be near other family members.
DALLAS, OR
In loving memory of Kathleen Walker: 1928-2021

Kathleen May Hoydal Walker, 92, is again with her husband, Dale Walker, after passing peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family. Kathleen was born in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 17, 1928, to Norwegian immigrant parents Nels Hoydal and Ragna Hoydal. Kathleen was the eldest of two daughters. She now joins her dear sister, Astrid Hoydal Odegard. Kathleen was a lifelong Washington state native and spent her first 26 years in the Norwegian neighborhood of Ballard. Kathleen had a deep love of the arts and played violin in orchestra throughout middle and high school. Kathleen graduated from Ballard High in 1946 and after graduation completed a two-year college business degree program. Kathleen was then employed by the Boeing Airplane Company with a “top secret” clearance in the contract administration department. Kathleen attended Norwegian festivals and big-band dances at Norse Hall and the Swedish Club in Seattle and at one of those, Kathleen met her future husband and the love of her life, Dale, while he was a student at the University of Washington. Kathleen and Dale were married in 1952 in Ballard First Lutheran Church in Seattle.
OBITUARIES
IN LOVING MEMORY OF STEVE MORRIS

In loving memory of Steve Morris. Friends are invited to graveside services October 9, 2021 at 11:00 am in South Mound cemetery (east side of Section 10) with a celebration of Steve’s life to follow from noon – 2, including brunch and beverages, at Primo in New Castle, 1326 Broad Street. His daughter, Darythe Taylor, and his siblings, Mike Morris, Greta Scodro, and Doug Morris, welcome reconnecting with those who knew him.
NEW CASTLE, IN
In Loving Memory of Deborah Kay Green: 1955-2021

Beloved wife and mother, Deborah Kay Green, born January 2, 1955, at Fort Benjamin Harris, passed September 15, 2021, in Pell City, Alabama. She is survived by her husband of 21 years Norman Green of Rochester, two sons Shawn Sundberg of Rochester and Benjamin Sundberg of Olympia, and four grandchildren and a fifth on the way.
ROCHESTER, WA
In Loving Memory of Jill Taruscio: 1946-2021

Jill Simone (Griffith) Taruscio was born June 21, 1946, in Morton, Washington, to Lew and Calverna Griffith. She is survived by her brother, Blake Griffith (Jocklyn), and her two daughters Randi Lydum (Matt Lydum) and Antia Accetta (Randy Accetta), stepsons Tim Taruscio (Lisa), Todd Taruscio (Gina), stepdaughter Antoinette Forseth and grandchildren Max Lydum, Hazel Lydum, Aric Accetta, Anabelle Accetta, Blake Taruscio, Jessica Johnson, Sarah Taruscio, Sawyer Forseth, MacLain Forseth, Claire Blewitt and Andrew Taruscio.
RANDLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Maricela Solis

11/30/1975 - 9/23/2009 12 Year Anniversary A Silent Tear Just close your eyes and you will see all the memories that you have of me. Just sit and relax and you will find I’m really still there inside your mind. Don’t cry for me now I’m gone for I am in the land of song. There is no pain, there […]
Loved ones remember Gabby Petito at memorial service

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Mourners of Gabby Petito are honoring her life in North Port, Florida with balloons, candles, flowers, and signs. Family and loved ones are gathering in New York for her funeral as local and federal investigators continue to search for her fiance, Brian Laundrie. A growing...
NORTH PORT, FL
Obituaries
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
The Importance Of Memorial Stones For Celebrating Your Loved One

Losing a family member is one of the most painful things that will happen in your life. It becomes difficult to function, and you may wonder what to do now. It is easy to honor your loved one and help with the pain, even if it’s only for a moment. With a stone, you have a memorial for them that lasts forever, and it will remain in the family forever, and it is a beautiful way to honor those that are no longer with us.
Celebrating the life of John Kinlow

John was born in Tacoma, WA in 1957, the youngest in a family of nine children of parents of great Christian faith—his father a pastor, and mother very kind and nurturing. The family moved from the south a year prior to his birth. After graduating from Stadium HS, he worked several years at a roofing materials manufacturer. John completed advanced training at Bates Vocational College, and started a career in commercial upholstery—car, van, and boat interiors, and furniture. Designing, sewing and crafting were his passion thereafter. John leaves two sons and grandchildren, and five siblings, and many nieces and grand nieces, nephews and grand nephews, and many cousins. Visitation at Scott Funeral Home, 1215 MLK Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405. Oct 1, 2-6 PM. Funeral service at New Jerusalem COGIC, 1623 So. 11th St, Tacoma, WA 98405. Oct 2, 11 AM.
TACOMA, WA
Eunice High homecoming tea

Eunice High School homecoming court held their annual Mother’s Tea on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the home of Andre’ and Beth Soileau. Seated, from left, are Jeslyn Edwards, Caroline Vienne, Madison Freeman, Harli Turner and Allison Freeman. Standing, from left, are Sophie Vidrine, Akashaa Hall, Raegan Fontenot, Mia Bellow and Amaya Hudson. (Submitted photo)
EUNICE, LA

