WiFi going crazy

If your home network is starting to creak and groan under the weight of all your phones, computers, appliances and their ever-growing demands for data, it may be time to upgrade your wireless router. WiFi technology keeps improving to keep up with the growing demand in increasingly smart homes, and the latest iteration, WiFi 6, was designed to help bear the burden of many, many connected devices. Whether you’re a casual user in a small apartment, a pro streamer in a family full of early adopters, or anything in between, the best WiFi 6 routers can offer an easy path to better WiFi at home. This introductory rundown of WiFi 6 will help you make an informed decision, and our picks will show the best they have to offer.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO