John Emery's junior season with LSU football isn't quite yet lost, but he'll miss his fourth game to start the season. Lawyers for Emery's camp had been hopeful to clear up academic issues that have kept him off the field and have the running back in action for the Tigers' SEC opener against Mississippi State, but that has not happened, according to a report from The Advocate. The court asked for additional information, with an eventual decision likely coming early next week..

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO