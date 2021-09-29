CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Benfica vs Barcelona: Kick-Off, Line-Up, Predictions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is about the prediction of the match between Benfica vs Barcelona. After the league games in each of Europe’s countries, the football fans were sad. They thought they had to wait for another week before they could any football action. But that is not the case. To bring a smile of joy on the faces of the football, the biggest tournament in Europe for club teams is back. Yes, you heard it right. Champions League is back with a more exciting group stage match. The matches mainly take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Champions League action returns on Wednesday on Paramount+. Where: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Benfica +190, Draw +240, Barcelona +245. We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Barcelona will be playing Benfica at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich two weeks ago. Benfica is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Kyiv. Right now, Barcelona (zero points) is last in Group E, while Benfica (one point) is in second place in the group behind Bayern Munich (three points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Eric Garcia sums up Barcelona's woeful defeat at Benfica with sending off, 3/10 performance

Barcelona's European campaign is hanging in the balance after Benfica beat them 3-0 in Lisbon on Wednesday to ramp up the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. Darwin Nunez scored twice, the second a penalty, and Rafa Silva was also on target as Barca suffered back-to-back defeats in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000. Eric Garcia was also sent off late on after receiving a second yellow card to compound the misery on a Barca side who lost their first game of the competition 3-0 to Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.
