An armed robbery suspect was shot by Anaheim police officers after a pursuit that ended in Santa Ana
ANAHEIM, CALIF, (September 29, 2021) – Anaheim PD SWAT personnel fatally shoot a suspect after an hours long standoff. On Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at about 5 p.m., Anaheim Police Investigators observed an adult male suspect, wanted for armed robberies, driving a stolen vehicle in the City of Santa Ana. With the assistance of the Anaheim PD helicopter, two marked (black and white) Anaheim PD attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle but the suspect fled and a police pursuit ensued.newanaheim.com
