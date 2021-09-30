Montana and Wyoming… No Dolphins Here!

As many of you know, September is rather slow for businesses in south Florida and many close for a short while. After an extremely busy winter and summer season, the Dolphin Explorer team took a 10-day hiatus as well, giving the crew a well-deserved break. Captain Eddie decided to take care of some minor shoulder surgery, our dolphin specialist Kristen stuck around town and performed some much-needed maintenance on the boat for a few days and my wife Cathy and I, well, we decided to knock some travels from our bucket list.