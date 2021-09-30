CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana and Wyoming… No Dolphins Here!

By Bob McConville, Master Naturalist
coastalbreezenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of you know, September is rather slow for businesses in south Florida and many close for a short while. After an extremely busy winter and summer season, the Dolphin Explorer team took a 10-day hiatus as well, giving the crew a well-deserved break. Captain Eddie decided to take care of some minor shoulder surgery, our dolphin specialist Kristen stuck around town and performed some much-needed maintenance on the boat for a few days and my wife Cathy and I, well, we decided to knock some travels from our bucket list.

www.coastalbreezenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Yellowstone, MT
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Teton Village, WY
City
Missoula, MT
City
Buffalo, WY
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
City
Buffalo, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Steroids#Dolphin Explorer#The Grand Tetons
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy