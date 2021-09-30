Hendricks finishes '21 on a positive note

Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He walked one and struck out five. Hendricks may have been able to earn his 15th and final win of the season if he was allowed to work later into the game, but the 68-90 Cubs capped the righty at 78 pitches with little to play for. It was at least good to see Hendricks pitch better, as he had allowed 11 runs (10 earned) across 9.1 innings in his previous two starts. The 31-year-old will finish the year with a 14-7 record, 4.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 131 strikeouts across 181 innings. That's a down campaign by Hendricks' standards, as he had registered an ERA below 3.50 in each of the last five seasons. His track record suggests that he's a good candidate to bounce back in 2022.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO