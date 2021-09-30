CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This What Love Is Like? KONO Monolit 100 Review

 6 days ago
I’ve shot a lot of film on behalf of The Phoblographer. And we’ve reviewed a ton of film emulsions over the years. When it comes to black and white film, I don’t think I’ve ever fallen for something this hard. KONO is a brand I’ve believed in for years. They were among the first to really try new things. Double exposed film? Dyed film? Along with Lomography, KONO has been an innovator of sorts. With KONO Monolit 100, we’re astounded at the results. And trust us, you will be too.

www.thephoblographer.com

gaminginstincts.com

Deathloop Review: Dead and Loving It

*Disclaimer - This product is being reviewed on the PlayStation 5.* Gaming Instincts is an Amazon affiliate and does gain financial benefits if you choose to purchase this product on this page. Arkane Lyon's Deathloop is a bizarre mash-up of multiple genres. On the one hand, it has the gun...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Inked: A Tale of Love Review

There are many stories about omnipotent creators shaping worlds as players move through the fictional lands created, rolling dice to see who lives and who dies. This meta device used in games is prevalent in the likes of The Stanley Parable and the excellent Lost Words: Beyond the Page. So is the case – and you’ll want to bear with me here – in Inked: A Tale of Love, as you are playing as a character on screen, who’s been created by an artist, who is attempting to influence the world and decisions as you move through it. The artist’s motives are unclear at first, but you soon realise that the whole game questions the notion of story, love, and control. But thankfully Inked is also a cracking puzzle game. Let’s put pen to paper and dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Love N Stuff review – a marriage in meltdown at Heathrow

Opening in the departures lounge at Heathrow, Tanika Gupta’s 2013 play Love N Stuff has a sense of new beginnings. Mansoor and Bindi have been happily married for 35 years but are now on the edge of failure. Mansoor has packed his oversized suitcase and is ready to abandon their life on this “cold island” and return to India for good. With his wife and friends reluctant to see him leave, the play unfolds into a manic frenzy that includes losing two cats in the airport and hiring a fake policewoman to search Mansoor’s bags in a last-ditch attempt to convince him to change his plans.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times-Argus

Theater Review: Irish love an be strange — and very funny

It has to be one of the strangest and funniest love scenes ever. Middlebury Acting Company opened an hilarious and deeply touching production of John Patrick Shanley’s 2014 romantic comedy “Outside Mullingar” — and it was ever so Irish — under a tent behind the Swift House Inn. The final performance is Sunday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Love Is#Camera#The Fujifilm Natura S#Dx#Iso
Esquire

What Did They Love Me For?

When I was a freshman in college, a friend of mine took me to a house party near downtown Minneapolis. I didn’t think much of it at the time—being nineteen, I seized any opportunity to drink un-carded—but after we arrived, I forgot about the booze. The group was entirely male: about 90% Asian, most in their twenties, the rest white and significantly older. These were hawkish yet clumsy men who lumbered from Asian guy to Asian guy, leering, while the Asian men giggled, or flirted, or acted strangely grateful. Some of the Asian men danced. Some stood at the perimeter, assessing. All of them, it seemed, were vying for the attention of the older white men.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Suburban Times

Open – A Loving Film Review

Storyline: “A former professional golfer attempts to qualify for The Open Championship having taken a break from the game due to experiencing a trauma. On his comeback he meets a woman who is recovering from a trauma of her own. The peace and beauty of the golf course provide them with the platform they need to form an unbreakable bond.”
GOLF
mychamplainvalley.com

At the Box Office: ‘Sounds Like Love’

A novel turned movie, ‘Sounds Like Love’ is a Spanish romance that follows a woman’s life journey when all of a sudden her Ex-boyfriend pops back up in her life and threatens to upend everything. Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift gives praise to the director and the actresses, especially ‘Jimena’ played by Elisabet Casanovas. “She’s gonna be a huge star” Swift says about Casanovas and her performance.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

‘What If…?’ 1×08 Review: “What If…Ultron Won?”

Disney+’s What If…? is both Marvel’s first attempt at playing in the multiverse sandbox, and the first animated show set fully in the MCU. But What If…? doesn’t seem interested in being a placeholder for the live-action shows, it’s got stories to tell, and some of them might end up being as interesting as the ones we originally saw. Episode 1×08 “What If…Ultron Won?” focuses on Ultron taking over the infinity stones, the world and then …the multiverse?
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s Sounds Like Love Ending, Explained

‘Sounds Like Love’ (also known as ‘Fuimos Canciones’) is a Spanish-language romantic film directed by Juana Macías based on the ‘Canciones y Recuerdos’ (which translates to ‘Songs and Memories’) duology of novels written by Elísabet Benavent. It follows Maca, a young woman stuck at a dead-end job whose life is thrown upside down after her ex, who broke her heart, comes back into her life.
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘What Breaks The Ice’

A Sluggish '90s Coming-Of-Age Tale That Leaves No Room For Any Excitement. What Breaks the Ice is a film about two girls who are from very different worlds. They form a deep and unlikely friendship in the summer of 1998 and set against the backdrop of when the world was consumed by the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Their fun and carefree days quickly turn cold as they find themselves at the center of a mysterious murder. The film takes a powerful look at female friendship and is challenged by an event that will forever change their lives.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Hallmark Movie Review: “Love Strikes Twice”

I have to admit, when I sat down to watch Love Strikes Twice, I thought that Hallmark Channel was being overly ambitious with a “time travel” story. She’s 37 one day and wakes up and is 15 years in the past? It seemed to be a little bit too different for me.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ Review: Payal Kapadia’s Dreamlike Protest Documentary Is Personal and Political

, Payal Kapadia’s feature debut “A Night of Knowing Nothing” is composed of archival footage, student chronicles of contemporary protests, and letters whispered aloud to an absent lover. Co-written by Kapadia and Himanshu Prajapati, its fictitious framing device — a box discovered in a room at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), containing lost film reels and a diary written by a student known only as “L” — creates several floating layers of dramatic reality, which gently fall atop each other to create a vivid portrait of revolt and oppression, love and pain, and philosophical thought threatened by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
aroundthetownchicago.com

“The Elixir of Love” reviewed by Jacob Davis

Never doubt that an Italian opera from the early nineteenth century can still delight and amuse a foreign audience. Gaetano Donizetti’s classical love story The Elixir of Love is the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s first fully produced comedy since its reopening, and the new-to-Chicago production by its British original director, Daniel Slater, is as cheery and clever as anything by Gilbert and Sullivan and as dynamic as Sondheim. Musical director Enrique Mazzola’s conducting of the flowing bel canto makes for easy listening, and the singing actors’ timing takes the show from wryly entertaining to laugh out loud funny.
CHICAGO, IL
The Phoblographer

Yekaterina Gyadu on the Hustle and Grind of Professional Photography

Yekaterina Gyadu joins us on this week’s episode of The Phoblographer’s Inside The Photographer’s Mind. Currently in New York, Gyadu is a portrait, documentary, and wedding photographer. She also has a background in fine art. Her relationship with photography began in her youth, as she loved making photographs whenever she would visit her family in Russia. What’s particularly striking is her love for shooting analog. It’s something we like to see as the new generation rises through the ranks. As her work and name grow, we wanted to talk with Gyadu as we’re certain she will be a huge name in the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newpaltz.edu

A Playlist For… What NYC Sounds Like

New York City rap is, for lack of a better term, on fire right now. If you ever walk outside in New Paltz and feel like you’re melting, now you know why. Hip hop originated in the Bronx in the 70s, and the hold that it has had on the city ever since is undeniable. Much has changed since then, as far as lyrics and music production go, but the gritty aggression and confidence that so well represents the boroughs has remained embedded in the soul of New York City rap. This playlist features melodic flows from the Heights, nonchalant bars from Harlem, energetic drill from the Bronx, calculated drill from Brooklyn, and more, with the South Bronx, Highbridge, East NY, Crown Heights, Flatbush, and Canarsie, all being well represented. This is what New York City sounds like.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Villanovan

“LOVE ON TOUR:” Harry Styles Concert Review

“I’m not gonna lie, Philly. I’m in a fantastic mood,” Harry Styles said. I could not help but feel the same as the singer-songwriter addressed the nearly 20,000 fans who filled the Wells Fargo Center this past Friday, Sept. 17. When tickets for Styles’ second solo tour went on sale...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Middlebury Campus

The Middlebury Romantic asks: What is love?

Ralph Waldo Emerson’s view of love is this: “Human beings are like globes, which can touch only in a point, and, whilst they remain in contact, all other points of each of the spheres are inert.”. While he is a controversial figure (for good reason, might I add), this transcendentalist...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Third Coast Review

Review: Lyric Uncorks the Charm with The Elixir of Love

The two works that began Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2021-22 season could hardly contrast more. The first opening, on September 17, was Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth: Dark, brutal, gory, filled with lust for power, rage and revenge. The second, which took place this past Sunday afternoon, was The Elixir of Love, a comic opera by Gaetano Donizetti: Bright, airy, filled with charm and totally huggable.
CHICAGO, IL
The Phoblographer

7 Street Photographers You’re Going to Fall in Love with

Street photography remains popular strong in 2021. As the world continues to open up, the streets are filling up with people. It’s a perfect time again for street photographers to get out and shoot. However, if you need a little push or you’re looking to get started in the game of the candid frame, we’ve got some inspiration for you. Below is a round-up of some of the best street photographers we have featured over the years. Without a doubt, you’re going to fall in love with them and the weirdly wonderful craft that is street photography.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

