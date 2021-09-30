CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans might be without A.J. Brown, Julio Jones this week

By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have had a hard time getting their two Pro Bowl wide receivers going at the same time. Now they may not have either Sunday in starting a two-game road swing at the New York Jets. A.J. Brown played only eight snaps before hurting a hamstring...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kentucky New Era

Julio Jones 1-On-1 | Titans All-Access

Mike Keith sits down with Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to discuss the Week 3 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
FanSided

Tennessee Titans news: A.J. Brown leaves Week 3’s game with injury

It’s been a frustrating season for one of the Tennessee Titans‘ biggest stars, and unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though that’s anywhere close to ending. A.J. Brown‘s first week of NFL action added another touchdown to his resume, but his team lost. In Week 2, he dropped four passes. Surely,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Julio Jones, Ryan Tannehill's Fantasy Outlook After A.J. Brown's Injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of his team's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown, a third-year NFL veteran, has eight receptions for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown in three games. The...
NFL
FanSided

A.J. Brown leaves Titans game after only a few drives

The Titans have terrific overall talent at the wide receiver position, but losing A.J. Brown could be disastrous for Tennessee. Trading for Julio Jones in the offseason was supposed to give the Titans one of the best wide receiver duos in the entire NFL. That Tennessee dream won’t come to fruition if A.J. Brown can’t stay healthy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
SportsGrid

Julio Jones, A.J. Brown Sidelined at Thursday’s Practice

Https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1443651905838850060. The Titans could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday vs. the Jets. Brown suffered a hamstring injury last week, and his absence is not surprising. He was expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, so it would be shocking if he plays vs. the Jets. Jones’...
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans' A.J. Brown Reportedly Week-to-Week After Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is reportedly considered week-to-week after suffering a strained hamstring, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Brown suffered the injury early in his team's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts, which limited him to just eight snaps, per Pro Football Reference. It resulted in the receiver's first active game without a catch in his 33-game career.
NFL
numberfire.com

A.J. Brown (hamstring) inactive at Titans practice Wednesday

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Brown is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury and he isn't expected to be available for Week 4 against the New York Jets. Julio Jones also missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring issue. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine led the Titans in pass routes in Week 3 with Jones and Brown both banged up. Chester Rogers and Cameron Baston would also be in line for more work if Tennessee is without their top two wideouts on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#Pro Bowl#American Football#Nashville
WKRN

Diving into the mystery of Titans star Julio Jones 4th quarter absence

While the Titans put away the Colts Sunday two of their biggest offensive stars watched from the sidelines. Wide receiver AJ Brown left the game in the 1st quarter with a hamstring strain while Julio Jones left the game in the 4th quarter and had everyone wondering why?. After the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown injures hamstring vs. Indianapolis Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown tweaked his hamstring in the first quarter and didn't return, playing only eight snaps before coming out. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took most of the snaps in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Insider Has New Injury Update On Titans WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans might be without the services of wide receiver Julio Jones for this Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Jones is dealing with a leg issue. If he can’t play Sunday, Tennessee might be missing its top two receivers.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Diontae Johnson, more affecting Week 4 WR rankings

Https://fpvpilot.co.uk/advert/live-tv-lazio-vs-lokomotiv-moscow-live-stream-free-online-tv-channel-coverage-watch-europa-league-2021/. Apparently, injuries come in bunches this season for wide receivers on the same team, as the Titans, Steelers, and Giants each have a pair of WRs dealing with ailments ahead of Week 4. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown leave a huge hole in the Titans’ offense if they can’t go; Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are important pass-catchers in the Steelers passing game; and Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton’s statuses will determine if Kadarius Toney will be a factor for the first time in his career for the Giants. That said, it’s shaping up to be a headache-filled week for fantasy owners trying to figure out who to start at WR.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Music City Miracles

Titans should sit A.J. Brown until Week 6, at earliest

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is “week-to-week” with a strained hamstring, per Adam Schefter. Brown played just eight snaps in Tennessee’s Week 3 victory over the Colts. Brown pulled up a little lame on a first quarter deep ball attempt and didn’t play another snap after the fact. It looked like a hamstring issue at the time, and that’s since been confirmed by Schefter. It’s not the first time Brown has struggled with a hamstring injury. It’s the same ailment that kept Brown out of a large portion of training camp in his rookie season.
NFL
The Spun

Injury Update For Titans Wide Receiver A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans welcomed in the Indianapolis Colts to Nashville on Sunday with a chance to take a commanding lead on the AFC South. However, the team took a major hit early in the first quarter when A.J. Brown left the game with an injury. The Titans Pro Bowl wide...
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Titans over-complicated the Julio Jones situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The whole Julio Jones thing was weird, right?. Sunday his final play was Ryan Tannehill’s 28-yard run with 4:13 left in the third quarter. He was downfield blocking and took an odd hop as he finished but TV and coach’s tape didn’t really reveal anything about the play.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy