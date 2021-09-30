Titans might be without A.J. Brown, Julio Jones this week

Https://fpvpilot.co.uk/advert/live-tv-lazio-vs-lokomotiv-moscow-live-stream-free-online-tv-channel-coverage-watch-europa-league-2021/. Apparently, injuries come in bunches this season for wide receivers on the same team, as the Titans, Steelers, and Giants each have a pair of WRs dealing with ailments ahead of Week 4. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown leave a huge hole in the Titans’ offense if they can’t go; Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are important pass-catchers in the Steelers passing game; and Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton’s statuses will determine if Kadarius Toney will be a factor for the first time in his career for the Giants. That said, it’s shaping up to be a headache-filled week for fantasy owners trying to figure out who to start at WR.

