Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Utah Truly Is

Located in the southeast part of the state, Bluff is a tiny village in Utah with under 500 residents. Although Bluff is small in size, you’ll be surprised by how much there is to see and explore when you plan a day outing to this unique village in Utah. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn about what makes Bluff a special place to visit when you’re in Utah.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to Bluff, Utah! This small village was formed in 1880 by Mormon pioneers with 230 followers.

As soon as you arrive in Bluff, you might feel as if you've been transported to another world.

To ensure you take full advantage of your time in Bluff, stop by the Visitor Center to learn all you need to know about this unique village in Utah.

You'll have a memorable experience imagining what life used to be like when you visit Bluff Fort. This replica shows how things were for the Mormon settlers who came to the area around 1880.

Aside from its interesting landscape, Bluff Great House is worth a stop. Here, you'll get to check out an archeological site that was once an Ancestral Puebloan great house.

Part of Bluff's charm is the random and unique sights you'll get to take photos of when you visit the village.

Even the unusual art along the side of the road will catch your eye.

If you’d like to spend some time in more unique and unusual spots in Utah after visiting Bluff, check out this piece: Here are the 12 Weirdest Places You Can Possibly Go in Utah.