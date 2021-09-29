Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Utah Truly Is
By Marla Stein
Only In Utah
7 days ago
Located in the southeast part of the state, Bluff is a tiny village in Utah with under 500 residents. Although Bluff is small in size, you’ll be surprised by how much there is to see and explore when you plan a day outing to this unique village in Utah. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn about what makes Bluff a special place to visit when you’re in Utah.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
If you’d like to spend some time in more unique and unusual spots in Utah after visiting Bluff, check out this piece: Here are the 12 Weirdest Places You Can Possibly Go in Utah.
Whether you’re a local or just breezing through, there’s one amazing way to view Utah’s beautiful section of the Colorado River. Spot local wildlife and enjoy 360° scenery on a gorgeous river cruise of your choosing. Canyonlands by Night and Day has a trip for everyone. Bookmark this destination for future travels and make memories […]
The post Enjoy Unlimited Scenery & Wildlife On A Canyonlands River Cruise In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fall is one of the most scenic times of the year to visit Utah. In addition to being an ideal time to enjoy cooler weather and check out the National Parks, late September through early October is the perfect season for viewing stunning foliage in Utah too. As one of the larger states in the […]
The post When And Where To Expect Utah’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
It is barely an exaggeration to say that every step toward the Roadside Ruin covers one year of history. The short, easy trail in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park takes you to a masonry feature that’s more than 700 years old. The Puebloan storage granary has remained in remarkably good condition structurally through the centuries. The […]
The post This Beautiful Canyonlands Trail In Utah Will Take You To The Original Roadside Ruin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Camp Floyd was an army outpost hosting the largest concentration of troops in the United States between 1858 to 1861. The Camp is also known for having been an outpost for the Pony Express. Travelers often spent the night at a local inn during their journey. Camp Floyd may be just the right amount of […]
The post Camp Floyd Might Just Be The Most Haunted Park In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Anyone who’s ever had really good ramen knows it’s a transcendent experience. It’s the kind of dish that’s just so delicious, it makes your whole day. However, it can be difficult to find really good, authentic Japanese ramen. Luckily, we’ve found a spot in Utah that offers the most amazing Japanese cuisine. It’s so good, […]
The post For Authentic Japanese Ramen That Will Rock Your World, Head To Tonkotsu Ramen Bar In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Are you an avid thrill-seeker who loves to hike and camp? If you’re nodding yes, you’re in the right place to learn about doing what you enjoy with llamas!. Llama2boot LLC is based in Boulder. Utah. For ten years, they’ve been running exciting hiking and camping tours that give you the opportunity to get up close and personal with llamas. Along with taking a hike with llamas, the friendly animals are available to “drop” your camping gear where you plan to spend the night in a tent. You can also opt to be fully taken care of by having Llama2boot plan your once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
In addition to being a small town in Utah with a population of just under 800 residents, Huntsville is a rural community that’s also rich in history. Founded by Jefferson Hunt, a brigadier who was a part of the American Army’s Mormon Battalion, Huntsville is now known as a tiny rural town with lots to learn and do. And since Huntsville is only an hour north of Salt Lake City, (on 1-15 North) it’s a great destination for a day trip too.
Autumn’s return means a jam-packed calendar of fun seasonal events – from escaping from corn mazes to riding along on an old-fashioned hayride. Most of us also add a trip to the pumpkin patch to our itineraries. For an unforgettable autumn adventure, climb aboard the pumpkin train ride in Utah that includes a full menu of fun and a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.
For an amazing fried seafood dinner that includes catfish, shrimp, and much more, head to Bucket O’ Crawfish in West Valley, Utah. As stated in the restaurant’s name, Bucket O’Crawfish is the place to go for a traditional seafood boil too. But, if you’re not in the mood for fresh crab, shrimp, and crawfish, treat […]
The post Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Utah Can Be Found At Bucket O’ Crawfish appeared first on Only In Your State.
For a unique getaway that’ll make you feel as if you’re “home on the range,” check out Knotty Pine, a secluded cabin located on a wheat farm near Monticello, Utah. Along with being a unique place to stay, Knotty Pine is a rustic cabin decorated to look like the old west. There’s also an old-fashioned […]
The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Utah Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’ve always wanted to tap into your creativity, how about arranging a glassblowing experience the next time you’re in Park City, Utah? At Red Flower Studios, you’ll delve right into learning and practicing the art of glassblowing. This includes melting the glass in the oven and designing your creation before it cools down. Of […]
The post Enjoy A Unique Glassblowing Experience At Red Flower Studios In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you ever dreamed of living far from the hustle and bustle of city life, on a quaint farm surrounded by friendly farm animals? If that sounds like a tiny piece of paradise to you or if you’re just hunting for a unique place to get away, you can’t go wrong at A Little Peace […]
The post You Can Stay With Farm Animals At A Little Peace Of Country Farm Life In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Discovering a hidden gem sometimes feels like we’ve hit the jackpot. After all, those of us who have lived in Utah for a long time probably know every inch of our beloved state. Next time you’re up for an outdoor adventure in a spot that certainly doesn’t get the same well-deserved attention as other Utah state parks, make your way to Kodachrome Basin State Park.
Utah has a brief but glorious fall foliage season. However, during this time, all around the Beehive State there are reds, oranges, and yellows that are breathtaking. To see some of the best fall foliage in Utah, take this road trip for a wonderful day with your camera. The trip is under 100 miles and […]
The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Utah Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
A memorable dining experience usually has a few important components – delicious dishes, a unique setting, and a friendly atmosphere. Add sensational views and a rather remote location, and you might just have the perfect culinary experience. If that’s just what you’re looking for, make your way to the enchanting Xetava Gardens Cafe in Utah. […]
The post Xetava Gardens Café In Utah Is A Secret Desert Restaurant Surrounded By Natural Beauty appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bridal Veil Falls is a breathtaking 607-foot waterfall in Provo Canyon, Utah that attracts visitors from near and far. Along with being the tallest waterfall in Utah, the hike leading up to it is also impressive. Since the 1.4-mile trail heading to the waterfall is rated easy, Bridal Veil Falls is a great destination for […]
The post See The Tallest Waterfall In Utah At Provo Canyon appeared first on Only In Your State.
A big part of the attraction of Utah’s Goblin Valley State Park is how the iconic hoodoos come into view so soon. Yet for visitors who want more of a hiking and sightseeing challenge, with some surprises and even greater rewards, the Goblin’s Lair Trail is the ticket. Also known as the Chamber of the […]
The post Goblin’s Lair Trail Is A Hike In Utah That Leads To A Secret Canyon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Do you love supporting animal rescues, and also love petting zoos? This spot is doing great things for rescued farm animals and also providing adorable cuddles to the public. Come sink your hands into some fur at this adorable farm. It’s a must-see for your future road trip bucket list, if you don’t live in […]
The post Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals At The Farm At Gardner Village In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Have you had the pleasure of waking up to sunshine and a panoramic view of dazzling mountains for miles? You can do just that at this Mountain Top Retreat rental on Airbnb. Located atop a mountain in the Wasatch Range, this Airbnb is located between Salt Lake City and Provo in a safe, mountaintop neighborhood […]
The post Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Draper Airbnb In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Dimple Dell Regional Park is a massive park spanning over 600 acres in Sandy, Utah. Aside from being a beautiful destination to enjoy local scenery, the park has over 15 miles of trails, ranging from easy to difficult, for you and your pup to hike during a day outing. Because you’ll be sharing the trail […]
The post Dimple Dell Regional Park Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Utah Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Utah is for people who LOVE the Beehive State. We publish one Utah article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0