Lyco earns top honors in various college rankings
Lycoming College was ranked once again as one of the nation’s best liberal arts colleges in a series of rankings released this fall by U.S. News and World Report, the Princeton Review, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Monthly. The recognition affirms the success of the College’s innovations over the past decade and demonstrates that its modern and challenging degrees are sought-after in the job market and by graduate schools.www.sungazette.com
