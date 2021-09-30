Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. Democrats say the Senate needs to act by the end of the week to raise the government's borrowing cap, but a vote set by Schumer for Wednesday looks doomed to fail as the Republicans refuse to allow a simple majority vote. Faced with the deadlock, President Joe Biden told reporters there was a "real possibility" of changing the rules in Congress to circumvent Republicans. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO