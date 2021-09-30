CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another. The Senate is poised to approve legislation Thursday that would keep the federal government running into early December. The House is also expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday.

Newsweek

Will the Government Shutdown? Debt Ceiling Battle Sees U.S. Braced for Economic Calamity

The U.S. government could be heading for shutdown after Senate Republicans blocked on Monday a bill that would have temporarily continued funding for the federal government. Funding will run out at midnight on Thursday, September 30 unless Democrats and Republicans can agree on a measure. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees could be furloughed if they fail to do so. And, if the shutdown lasts too long, there are concerns that the U.S. could fail to pay its debts, resulting in potential economic chaos.
Washington Post

Don’t Just Raise the Debt Ceiling, Eliminate It

Last week saw a rare triumph of substance over politics in Washington. In testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke in favor of abolishing the debt ceiling. She’s right: The debt ceiling deserves to go. This strange quirk of U.S. budget process serves no purpose except, now and then, to let one party or the other seek political advantage by threatening to throw the financial system into chaos. There’s never a good time to flirt with a financial crisis, but with the recovery still far from complete, now is an especially bad one.
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. Democrats say the Senate needs to act by the end of the week to raise the government's borrowing cap, but a vote set by Schumer for Wednesday looks doomed to fail as the Republicans refuse to allow a simple majority vote. Faced with the deadlock, President Joe Biden told reporters there was a  "real possibility" of changing the rules in Congress to circumvent Republicans. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
thelostogle.com

Tulsa World observes that Markwayne Mullin is a liar…

Earlier this week, the Tulsa World issued a scathing editorial – at least by their boring standards – criticizing Oklahoma commando congressman Markwayne Mullin for a letter he sent to constituents criticizing Jo Biden’s infrastructure plan. The World’s outrage wasn’t that Markwayne wasted taxpayer money mailing a letter to a...
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is making a terrific case for reforming the Senate

Given what’s happening in Congress, you may be growing more sympathetic than ever to the idea that we just should go ahead and abolish the Senate. While that won’t happen any time soon, real reform could happen, starting with eliminating the filibuster. If it does, it will be because of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

