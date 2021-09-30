Wasserman Schultz Secures $22 Million for Surfside Investigation
After the devastating tragedy that took place in Surfside, Florida with the collapse of the Champlain Towers South, lawmakers and members of the community mourned the fallen while inquiring about an investigation. In turn, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) has just announced that the federal government will be providing $22 million that will go to a formal investigation into the Surfside collapse.floridianpress.com
