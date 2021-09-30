CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fried: ‘We’re Gonna win’ Gubernatorial Race in 2022

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) released a video this week, reminding Floridians that she is “the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida.” She’s hoping to defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial race as Democrats are on the verge of losing their voter registration advantage. Still, Fried remains confident in her platform and campaign, assuring that “we’re gonna win.”

