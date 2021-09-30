Fried: ‘We’re Gonna win’ Gubernatorial Race in 2022
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) released a video this week, reminding Floridians that she is “the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida.” She’s hoping to defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial race as Democrats are on the verge of losing their voter registration advantage. Still, Fried remains confident in her platform and campaign, assuring that “we’re gonna win.”floridianpress.com
