Sheffield, PA

Sheffield suffers volleyball setback

Warren Times Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEFFIELD — In the first game of a five-game stretch, the Sheffield Wolverines were swept by Johnsonburg, 22-25, 16-25, and 16-25. “They have to figure out passing,” said Sheffield head coach Melissa Lemay of what her girls need to do to make it through an increased number of weekly matches due to a two-week COVID quarantine in mid-September. “We don’t have a practice. We have five matches in a row with no practice. You have girls that haven’t played in 18 days, but the mechanics of passing the volleyball do not change. You do not forget how to do it.”

www.timesobserver.com

Comments / 0

