Sheffield, PA

Our opinion: Get moving with Sheffield expansion

Warren Times Observer
 6 days ago

The expansion of the Warren County YMCA into Sheffield’s Ruth Smith Center is a win-win proposition for everyone involved. It’s easier for Sheffield area residents to get physical activity, particularly in the winter months, while the Ruth Smith Center’s gym space has been been renovated with a new heating and air conditioning system, LED lighting and sound system, updates to the floors and new bathrooms — and free membership for Ruth Smith Center residents and employees.

