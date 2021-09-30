Josanna Birkhead LaMastus, 60, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Born Josanna Birkhead on May 16, 1961 in Owensboro, she was the second of four children to the late Eva and George Birkhead. She attended Owensboro Catholic High School and went on to graduate with honors from Brescia University with a bachelor’s degree in business. She worked as a mortgage broker for many years and married Byron LaMastus in September 1997. They lived in Owensboro.