Pleaz Joseph Kirby Jr., 85, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Owensboro. He was born March 12, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Pleas and Elizabeth Fuqua Kirby Sr. Pleaz was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum after 46 years of service and also worked as a driver for GRITS transportation. He was a graduate of Brescia University and served in the Naval Reserves for eight years. Pleaz enjoyed raising rabbits, Labrador Retrievers and attending their field trials.