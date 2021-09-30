CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse Branch, KY

Vickie Dean Frank

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORSE BRANCH — Vickie Dean Frank, 71, of Horse Branch, passed away at her home Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born March 14, 1950, the daughter of Charles Griffin Miller Sr. and Dorothy Emma Jean Simpson Harl. Vickie graduated from Daviess County High School and volunteered at Health Now in Richmond, utilizing her nursing skills to help others. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was at every event for her daughters and grandkids. She also loved traveling, camping, fishing, gardening and canning for her family.

