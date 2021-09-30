CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Journey Back To Prehistoric Times At The Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit At The Philadelphia Zoo

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
Only In Pennsylvania
 6 days ago

Have you ever wondered what life was like millions of years ago – long before humans came along – when dinosaurs roamed the earth? While we haven’t invented time travel yet, we can still journey back to prehistoric times, at least temporarily. Wander past life-like dinosaurs at Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo for a prehistoric adventure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Khmy2_0cCWVROZ00
Journey back 66 million years at Big Time, Life in an Endangerous Age, an interactive dinosaur exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo that welcomes visitors until the end of October.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPuj3_0cCWVROZ00
Don’t forget your camera for this prehistoric adventure that will bring you face-to-face with 24 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs. One of the largest, the Alamosaurus, tallies a whopping 98 feet long.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke62T_0cCWVROZ00
Discover how and why dinosaurs went extinct as you stroll through the multisensory experience that features volcanos and asteroids.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFZuK_0cCWVROZ00
While you’ll see the most popular dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, keep an eye out for some extinct creatures, too. Will you snap photos next to the Woolly Mammoth?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pYqA_0cCWVROZ00
Big Time’s also designed to help guests learn more about endangered animals, including polar bears, and how to prevent their extinction.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPo1s_0cCWVROZ00
After visiting the dinosaur experience, grab a bite to eat and a drink at the DINO-Mite eatery. The menu’s brimming with deliciousness and dinosaur-themed food – like the Brontosaurus BBQ Burger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrUOi_0cCWVROZ00
Tickets must be purchased in advance . You must buy separate tickets for admission to the Philadelphia Zoo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36v9bS_0cCWVROZ00
Head over to the official website of The Philadelphia Zoo for more information. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you visited Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! On the hunt for another fun adventure? Make your way to Schaefer’s Auto Art in Erie.

Address: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Pennsylvania

Will You See The Monongahela Monster On This Frightfully Haunted Cruise In Pittsburgh?

As we make our way through the spookiest season of the year, we probably have to be pretty picky about what events earn a spot on our jam-packed calendars. After all, there’s so much to do at this time of the year that we can’t possibly pack it all in. Set aside some time for a frightfully haunted cruise in Pittsburgh that will leave you with chills zipping up and down your spine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Mountain Creek Stable In Pennsylvania

Fall’s a magical time, especially as the landscape slowly transforms from vibrant shades of green to brilliant hues of gold, orange, and red. We probably all have our favorite ways to admire the fall foliage – long, leisurely strolls; hikes, and scenic drives. However, have you ever thought of taking a fall foliage horseback ride? […] The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Mountain Creek Stable In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Wild Annie’s Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Gourmet Made-To-Order Meals That Will Keep You Coming Back

Gourmet sprinkled with a bit of grit. If that sounds right up your culinary alley, you’ll likely find yourself smitten with Wild Annie’s Restaurant in Pennsylvania. (That’s how they describe their menu offerings – gourmet with a bit of grit.) Add a delicious menu selection with a relaxing setting and friendly staff, and you just might have the recipe for the perfect dining experience. However, you’ll probably want to let your taste buds decide for themselves.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Erie, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Pennsylvania’s Best Hidden Gems

With its many scenic byways, natural wonders, and fascinating attractions, Pennsylvania’s a prime destination for a road trip. However, when we’re so spoiled with choices, we might have a difficult time deciding where to hit the road next. One of the most beautiful scenic byways in the state, West Branch Susquehanna River Scenic Byway provides […] The post Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Pennsylvania’s Best Hidden Gems appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Start A New Autumn Tradition With A Family Visit To The Iconic Trax Farms Near Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers are big on tradition – from kicking off the holiday season at Light Up Night to ringing in a new year with a ball that rises. Autumn offers so many opportunities to start new – and to continue – treasured traditions. A neighborhood favorite for more than 150 years, Trax Farms near Pittsburgh is the perfect fall destination – and a beloved autumn tradition for countless Pittsburghers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Go On A Halloween Hike And Meet Creatures Of The Night At Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve In Pittsburgh

Psst…how excited are you that the spookiest season of the year has arrived? Have you already started decorating, sipping pumpkin-spice latte, and burning pumpkin-flavored candles? If you have then you’re probably already working on filling your autumn calendar. Consider adding a Halloween hike at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Pittsburgh to your list of activities this fall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Zoo#Dinosaurs#Time Travel#Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit
Only In Pennsylvania

Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Adorable small downs dot the Pennsylvania landscape, providing a picture-perfect backdrop for a relaxing getaway. One of those spots, in fact, is being called one of the best small-town vacations in America by Esquire. Jim Thorpe is an idyllic destination whether you want to explore the charming downtown shops, restaurants, and attractions, or if you want to hike in nearby Lehigh Gorge State Park.
JIM THORPE, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

The Amazing Pittsburgh Restaurant You Can Get To Via The Duquesne Incline

A slow crawl up the side of Mt. Washington on the Duquesne Incline promises some of the most jaw-dropping views of the city skyline. As the incline inches up the mountain, the skyline slowly comes into sight until it’s in full view, shimmering in the golden sunlight or against the darkened sky. Drink in that […] The post The Amazing Pittsburgh Restaurant You Can Get To Via The Duquesne Incline appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Only In Pennsylvania

Indulge In A Hearty Helping Of Homemade Pierogis At Black Forest Deli In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s known for quite a few foods – from the Philly cheesesteak to scrapple. However, what some non-natives might not know is just how popular pierogis are just about everywhere in the state. That makes it fairly simple to find a restaurant that serves authentic pierogis just like our grandparents or parents used to make. For some of the best homemade pierogis, visit Black Forest Deli in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

This Stunning Pennsylvania Airbnb Comes With Its Own Wraparound Deck For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

One of the mottos of the real estate industry – location, location, location – certainly rings true when many of us make our vacation plans, too. After all, can anything really compare to waking up to a gorgeous sunset behind the water or over lush farmland? If it’s beautiful views that top your wish list […] The post This Stunning Pennsylvania Airbnb Comes With Its Own Wraparound Deck For Taking In The Gorgeous Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Pennsylvania

The Haunted Covered Bridge In Pennsylvania That Will Give You Chills

Ghosts of the past linger throughout Gettysburg. Many who have visited one of the most historic places in Pennsylvania, famous for the Battle of Gettysburg, tell tales of apparitions and strange occurrences on the battlefield, of sudden rushes of cold air, and of footsteps in empty hallways. Ghost hunters and those interested in the paranormal […] The post The Haunted Covered Bridge In Pennsylvania That Will Give You Chills appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Pennsylvania Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall

Step back through the pages of time, at least for just a little while, with an autumn visit to seven of the most beautiful covered bridges in Pennsylvania. (Or, if you live near a covered bridge, visit it, especially if it’s surrounded by the fall foliage.) Flanked by trees, drenched in the colors of fall, […] The post Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Pennsylvania Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania

Do you ever really just want to get away from it all – the noise, the craziness, the busyness? That tranquility, fortunately, is much closer to home than we might think. With the many Airbnbs dotting the state, we can find our own piece of heaven without traveling too far from home. Nestled in a charming resort community, Space Place in Pennsylvania provides a picture-perfect backdrop for an out-of-this-world adventure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania

We can all probably agree that Pennsylvania boasts a ton of gorgeous scenery, much of which we can admire in our own neighborhoods and by going for a drive on a scenic byway. Some of the most spectacular views, however, often require a bit of work on our part. Follow the Rock Scree and Ridge Overlook Trail in Pennsylvania for just a few of those jaw-dropping views.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Pennsylvania This Fall

Bring your smartphone. Grab a bottle of water. Get ready for an afternoon that will take you on an autumn adventure of twists, turns, and dead ends as you try to escape from an intricate corn maze. These are the best corn mazes in Pennsylvania that provide the ideal way to spend a fall morning […] The post Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Pennsylvania This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

This Trail Leading To 8 Different Waterfalls Is Often Called The Niagara of Pennsylvania

With its dozens of waterfalls, Pennsylvania is a dream come true for those who love one of nature’s most beautiful natural wonders. Ricketts Glen State Park earns props as the state park with the most waterfalls – 21 named cascades along the Falls Trail. However, Bushkill Falls, often called The Niagara of Pennsylvania, comes in a close second and is definitely bucket list-worthy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Experience The Paranormal When You Stay At The Haunted 1870 Wedgwood B&B Inn In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s many small, enchanting towns offer the perfect destination for a getaway. One of the most charming of those small towns, New Hope sits right across the Delaware River from Lambertville, New Jersey. In addition to its eclectic shops and quaint restaurants, New Hope is also known for its paranormal activity. Increase your chances of experiencing the paranormal when you check into the 1870 Wedgwood B&B Inn in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Pennsylvania

Only In Pennsylvania

10K+
Followers
717
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Pennsylvania is for people who LOVE the Keystone State. We publish one Pennsylvania article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy