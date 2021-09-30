Journey Back To Prehistoric Times At The Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit At The Philadelphia Zoo
By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
6 days ago
Have you ever wondered what life was like millions of years ago – long before humans came along – when dinosaurs roamed the earth? While we haven’t invented time travel yet, we can still journey back to prehistoric times, at least temporarily. Wander past life-like dinosaurs at Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo for a prehistoric adventure.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you visited Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! On the hunt for another fun adventure? Make your way to Schaefer’s Auto Art in Erie.
Address: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
