Journey Back To Prehistoric Times At The Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit At The Philadelphia Zoo

Have you ever wondered what life was like millions of years ago – long before humans came along – when dinosaurs roamed the earth? While we haven’t invented time travel yet, we can still journey back to prehistoric times, at least temporarily. Wander past life-like dinosaurs at Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo for a prehistoric adventure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Journey back 66 million years at Big Time, Life in an Endangerous Age, an interactive dinosaur exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo that welcomes visitors until the end of October.

Don’t forget your camera for this prehistoric adventure that will bring you face-to-face with 24 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs. One of the largest, the Alamosaurus, tallies a whopping 98 feet long.

Discover how and why dinosaurs went extinct as you stroll through the multisensory experience that features volcanos and asteroids.

While you’ll see the most popular dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, keep an eye out for some extinct creatures, too. Will you snap photos next to the Woolly Mammoth?

Big Time’s also designed to help guests learn more about endangered animals, including polar bears, and how to prevent their extinction.

After visiting the dinosaur experience, grab a bite to eat and a drink at the DINO-Mite eatery. The menu’s brimming with deliciousness and dinosaur-themed food – like the Brontosaurus BBQ Burger.

Tickets must be purchased in advance . You must buy separate tickets for admission to the Philadelphia Zoo.

Head over to the official website of The Philadelphia Zoo for more information. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you visited Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! On the hunt for another fun adventure? Make your way to Schaefer’s Auto Art in Erie.

Address: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA