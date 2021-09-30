EGOT Legend Jonathan Tunick to be Honored by the Sharon Playhouse in Connecticut in Concert

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Cover picture for the article27 piece orchestra, star-studded performances and guests from Broadway and gala cocktail reception all to honor Broadway legend the phenomenal orchestrator Jonathan Tunick. On Saturday, October 2nd, the Sharon Playhouse (Managing Director, Robert Levinstein; Artistic Director, Alan M-L Wager) will present a star-studded and glittering salute to EGOT recipient and Broadway’s Uber Maestro, the great Jonathan Tunick.

