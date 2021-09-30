Leipzig Kings 6′ 10″ Max Bruder gets a taste of NFL air
Leipzig Kings send quartet to the NFL European Combine in London – 6’10” man learned sport with local Leipzig Lions team. LEIPZIG: Four players from the Leipzig Kings will compete at the NFL European Combine in London. With Lance Leota (New Zealand), Yoshihito Omi (Japan) and Aslan Zetterberg (Sweden), three international players are flying to the British capital for the evaluation course – the quartet is completed by Max Bruder, a real “homeboy” from Leipzig.www.americanfootballinternational.com
Comments / 0