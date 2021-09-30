CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Carbon devil is in details

Cover picture for the articleThe recent opinion piece from Bryan Hermsen of The Climate Lobby ("Carbon and compromise," Sept. 23) states that the U.S. must implement “carbon pricing” and “make polluters pay for climate change.”. However, he never explains exactly how carbon pricing would work. Call it what you want, but the federal government...

ENVIRONMENT
Lincoln Journal Star

Local View: Carbon and compromise

Right now, Congress is considering what could be the greatest effort in a generation to address climate change. That effort cannot come soon enough. As the Lincoln Journal Star has reported, the consensus of governments, scientists and experts is more certain than ever: Humans have “unequivocally” caused climate change, and many major negative consequences are already locked in. However, if we act quickly and decisively, we still have time to avoid more catastrophic outcomes.
LINCOLN, NE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

America should lead by example on cutting carbon emissions in our country: Letters

America should lead by example on cutting carbon emissions in our country. The letter “Global context matters on carbon emissions” Sept. 19 suggesting that we must always complain about China when speaking of climate change is a recipe for surrender and defeat. What message would we send to our kids if we told them, “You don’t have to help or do the right thing since those ‘others’ aren’t doing it.” I wasn’t raised that way. Most of the carbon pollution we now suffer from is from our cars and factories. China, India, Africa and much of the “third world” are asking for their turn at the riches America has enjoyed, powered by burning fossil fuel, since the start of the Industrial Revolution. We know better ways, now. We need to both set an example and help the “others” by cleaning up our act and by using our vast abilities to help them electrify and industrialize without burning dirty fossil fuel. We all share this Earth, and pointing fingers without helping is leading us to disaster.
LONG BEACH, CA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

With federal cannabis legalization, the devil’s in the details

Federal legalization of cannabis is looking more and more like an eventuality, not the impossibility that many would’ve expected just a decade ago. Whether it proves to be a boon for Alaska’s cannabis industry or a bust will largely depend greatly on how legalization is done and how the state prepares.
U.S. POLITICS
missouribusinessalert.com

Charting the social cost of carbon

A federal judge last month threw out a lawsuit filed by Republican state attorneys general against the Biden administration. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt led officials from 13 states in suing to block the administration from considering the “social cost of carbon” in federal regulations. Federal agencies use the social...
ENVIRONMENT
Syracuse.com

To ease kids’ ‘climate anxiety,’ Congress must act now to curb carbon emissions (Your Letters)

I am a clinical psychologist interested in climate change and its human impacts, and a recent study of “climate anxiety” among young people took me aback. The paper, which appears in The Lancet Planetary Health, presents the results of a survey of 10,000 young people (aged 16-25 years) across 10 countries, including the U.S. A majority of respondents reported being worried (“very” or “extremely worried”) about climate change, as well as feeling sad, anxious, powerless and guilty. Further, respondents said their feelings about climate change negatively affect their daily lives and functioning, and they rated their governments’ responses to climate change as inadequate. Four in 10 children are hesitant to have children as a result of the climate crisis! The size and breadth of the study make it an important contribution to our understanding of how young people are experiencing the effects of climate change, and the results are consistent with previous research.
KIDS
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Climate action, carbon pricing and the budget reconciliation

Editor: If you don’t believe there is a climate crisis, or that we need to take action to reduce the mega-forest fires and catastrophic flooding, you might as well stop reading. But if you want to substantially reduce the amount of CO2 pollution, the root cause of global warming, which is making fires and floods much worse, read on. How? Make it more costly to use fossil fuels! Create a Federal fee for the amount/tons of CO2 produced when fossil fuels are burned. Excessive atmospheric CO2 is responsible for the rapid global warming and the resulting climate change. Who? Charge the fossil fuel companies fees on their products; coal, oil, or natural gas, as they enter the U.S. economy. What then? Every year, increase the fee for the amount/tons of CO2 pollution. Will the fossil fuel companies raise their prices? Most likely. This will persuade businesses to transition to cleaner cheaper energy sources. What then? From those fees collected, on a monthly basis, rebate all the fees back to the American people. Over 60% of the households/individuals will receive rebates adequate to cover any cost increases due to the fossil fuel price increases. Yes, there will be some administrative costs, but those are covered by the fees. This is a revenue-neutral solution that will significantly reduce our carbon (CO2) pollution. Studies show, and most economists agree, that this is the fastest way to slow the increasing global temperature. Ever hear of a Carbon Fee and Dividend program? This is it! To be able to implement this solution, it needs to have a “start.” That “start” is Pricing Carbon; it must be included in the budget reconciliation bill! From there, who knows? Maybe the existing House bill introduced earlier this year, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307), will then “take flight.” Contact your elected officials to ensure that Pricing Carbon is included in the budget reconciliation. The time is NOW! Email President Biden and Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen via CCLUSA.org/white-house. Email Congressman Amodei via CCLUSA.org/House. Rob Bastien Carson City.
ENVIRONMENT
Ames Tribune

Your letters: Carbon removal could, in fact, bring great benefits

Carbon removal could, in fact, bring great benefits. The recent guest column by Darryl Siemer suggesting that carbon sequestration benefits “crumble on examination” is premised on an oversimplified representation of the Earth’s carbon cycle, equating carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels with that from biofuels. Where the carbon dioxide comes from matters: Emissions from fossil fuels comes from carbon buried for millions of years in geological deposits while that from biofuels comes from recently grown biomass that derived its carbon from the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Carbon pricing can slow climate change

We have experienced the real-life impacts of climate change here in the Pacific Northwest. This June, a “heat dome” with unimaginable temperatures from 116-126 degrees, killed 500 people in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Canada. Many of the deaths were elderly people living alone with no fans or air conditioning, as it was never needed before.
ENVIRONMENT
MPNnow

Letter: The last letter

I am hoping the Daily Messenger will publish this last letter regarding my husband, Al Cooper Jr. Al passed away on Aug. 26, 2021. My husband wrote letters to the editor on a semi-regular basis. Al was a simple man just trying to relate to people and what was going on in this crazy world.
