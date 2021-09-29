CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New Book 'Get Out Of The Red Zone' Helps People Manage Life's Stress

cheddar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen your back's against the wall and you're not feeling your best, it's easy to feel angry or hopeless. Now, one book is looking to help you navigate those emotions and turn them into positive ones. 'Get Out of the Red Zone: Transform Your Stress and Optimize True Success' is a new book by celebrity psychologist, Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo. In it, Dr. E talks about the stress we all experience and provides strategies on how we can rise above it. Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo joined us to talk about the new book.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Author shares life-balancing advice in new book: 'The Implementation Code: Unlock The Secret To Getting It All Done'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Does it ever seem like there aren't enough hours in the day? An endless to-do list with no enough time to do it? You're not alone. Feeling overwhelmed is actually pretty normal. Stacy Tuschl is a mom, entrepreneur, podcast host, and author. Her latest book is appropriately titled, "The Implementation Code: Unlock the Secret to Getting it All Done." She joined CBS 58 Thursday, Sept. 30 to share her life-balancing advice.
MILWAUKEE, WI
phillyfunguide.com

Mindfulness-based Stress Management for People of Color (POC)

8-week Mindfulness-based Stress Management offered specifically for People of Color. Participants will learn how to focus attention in order to cultivate self-awareness, change your habitual reactivity patterns and learn to respond to stress, rather than reacting to it. This is experiential learning and meditation will be practiced during class. Additionally...
Digital Trends

Fitbit Premium’s new Calm integration promises to help cut stress, improve sleep

Fitbit has been on a roll recently. Along with the recent release of the Fitbit Charge 5 — which represets a huge upgrade from the Charge 4 and older models, according to our full review — Fitbit has also added some new updates to Fitbit Premium for members to enjoy, including the Calm meditation app. The service is device-agnostic and uses the Fitbit smartphone app, so it’ll work regardless of if you have a Charge 5, older Fitbit models, other brand’s devices, or no smartwatch or fitness tracker at all.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress
Tuscaloosa News

Director of new HBO docuseries on weight loss church wants to help people ‘get out’

Marina Zenovich is not religious, yet she directed a new HBO Max docuseries about a religiously complex and controversial faith community in Brentwood. “Who am I to step into this world and judge these people? But then we spoke to so many people who talked about how they were traumatized,” Zenovich said about making The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which airs Thursday.
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

Managing the Effects of Secondary Stress

News networks tend to stimulate the fear response in the human brain, prompting people to enter a state of defensiveness. The amygdala struggles to discriminate between threats that exist in one's immediate reality versus those consumed via technology. A "balanced diet" of media consumption (including positive and negative stories) can...
MENTAL HEALTH
parentmap.com

The Best Sensory Toys to Help Reduce Your Kid’s Stress and Anxiety

If you have a kid, they have, want or have heard about the Pop It! toy. Pop It! fidget toys are everywhere this year, and the craze stretches across the globe. But these silicone bubble gizmos are more than just toys. They are also effective anxiety management tools that can help reduce some kids’ stress and anxiety.
KIDS
WWLP 22News

A simple yoga routine to help you beat the stress and get a good stretch

(Mass Appeal) – Not only are we going to spend a lot of time sitting during Sunday’s game, the stress of the Brady Belichick showdown can really start to get to us. Shelia Magalhaes of Heart Song Yoga is here to show us how yoga can help get a good stretch and beat that stress!
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Telegraph

Greater access to books in childhood 'helps stave of dementia in later life'

Having more books at home in childhood helps stave off dementia in later life, a study has found. Children who are exposed to the written word from a young age form more resilience against degenerative processes that can lead to Alzheimer's disease, the findings suggest. Nurturing the brain in our...
KIDS
iu.edu

College stress is real, but it's manageable with breaks and self-care

Feeling frustrated, cranky or snippy at the slightest irritation? How about sluggish, sleepy or unmotivated to do anything? Maybe you are nervous or antsy, or have a sense of uneasiness that you just can't shake?. All these feelings and more are often signs of stress. It happens to everyone, especially...
COLLEGES
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Commentary: I once saved a man’s life against his expressed wishes. Refusals to get the COVID-19 vaccine reveal the costs of stressing patient autonomy

Twenty years ago, when I was working in the intensive care unit, I saved a young man’s life. He was 19 years old, and he was frothing at the mouth from life-threatening fluid filling his lungs after he injected heroin. I did nothing brilliant — I simply placed a breathing tube in his throat so he could receive oxygen through a ventilator, a routine procedure in every hospital. Two days later, he was better and walked out of the hospital. But the story wasn’t so simple.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Researchers Find Cave Full of Human Bones ‘Ravaged’ by Animals

If you’re exploring caves, there are a few things you’d never want to find. For instance, a giant sleeping bear, or a cauldron of testy bats. However, for many people “cave full of human bones,” is probably near the top of that list. Researchers in Saudi Arabia recently found just that.
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
News Talk 1490

Ciara And Russell Wilson’s New Children’s Book Aims To Help Youth Build Self-Confidence

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Songstress Ciara and her husband NFL player Russell Wilson are furthering their efforts to uplift youth and for their latest project their using literature as a source of empowerment. The couple recently announced they’re releasing a children’s book that illustrates the beauty of following your dreams, People reported.
Gadsden Times

Director of new HBO docuseries on weight loss church wants to help people ‘get out’

Marina Zenovich is not religious, yet she directed a new HBO Max docuseries about a religiously complex and controversial faith community in Brentwood. “Who am I to step into this world and judge these people? But then we spoke to so many people who talked about how they were traumatized,” Zenovich said about making The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which airs Thursday.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy