New Book 'Get Out Of The Red Zone' Helps People Manage Life's Stress
When your back's against the wall and you're not feeling your best, it's easy to feel angry or hopeless. Now, one book is looking to help you navigate those emotions and turn them into positive ones. 'Get Out of the Red Zone: Transform Your Stress and Optimize True Success' is a new book by celebrity psychologist, Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo. In it, Dr. E talks about the stress we all experience and provides strategies on how we can rise above it. Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo joined us to talk about the new book.cheddar.com
