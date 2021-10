October is Global Diversity Awareness Month, and I wanted to take a moment to share a few thoughts with you. As Global Campus Cougs, we hail from a wide variety of nations and cultures—yet we are all part of the same WSU family. Our Global Campus community is truly a global community. The more we learn about each other’s cultures, mindsets, and belief systems, the better we can understand, appreciate, and value each other. Therefore, I believe that it is vital for each of us to strive to understand and embrace the vibrant diversity that exists among the people of our community.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO