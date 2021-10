Interviewing a candidate is so much fun because you get to passively assert your superiority over them. You get a chance to ask the most complex of questions (from google, of course) and have a smirky self-satisfied laugh when they fail to answer. This is your chance to justify those hundred years you spent in graduate school studying compiler optimizations only to be currently running SQL group-by queries at your job.

