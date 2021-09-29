City Hall on the Value of Boards, Commissions and Committees

We believe that boards, commissions and committees in our city should be valued, impactful and a pathway to civic engagement. During the study session at the last Council meeting on September 22nd, city council members discussed the current advisory bodies and some issues related to the processes of appointment, terms and termination. Here is a link to the current breakdown of advisory bodies: Use this link and click on item 8.B. for the advisory bodies at a Glance. Many thanks to city staff who prepared this useful informational chart.