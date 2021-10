Dr. Casey Hanson, an outstanding citizen of this city, has stepped forward as a candidate for City Council. The city has diverse social and economic challenges, and opportunities that require the ability to balance many competing interests. We trust Casey will handle these with careful consideration, creativity and sensibility. We know she seeks collaboration and is enthusiastic about the prospect of updating the city’s comprehensive plan. We need someone who can stand up for the needs and benefits an aging community requires, and for what a growing community of young families with children needs.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO