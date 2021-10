If you are in the military, there is no doubt you have heard the term “zero tolerance” when it comes to the topic of drugs. To be fair, this is a justified rule and policy. If you are going to be entrusted with protecting and serving our nation, then there is an expectation that you are not doing it while under the influence of any illicit substances. As such, service members—from Recruit to General—are regularly tested for drugs to prove they are operating in their best physical and mental condition. With this firm stance and policy surrounding drug usage and testing, many service members may think that if their results come back positive, they will automatically face the consequences and have their careers severely damaged.

