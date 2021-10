Last week, the Montevideo School District’s Food & Nutrition Services department sent out an email to families in the district to notify them of an issue involving food shortages and supply chain delays during this school year. The letter reads that the shortages “could put a strain on our school menus”. While the Food & Nutrition Services Department has been placing orders for school lunch supplies six to weeks in advance, the delays could still cause issues. “It’s been frustrating for them,” says Superintendent Wade McKittrick. “We set our menus a month in advance and all of a sudden, your chicken order doesn’t show up for six weeks because of the shortages. We wanted to make sure people knew that it may say chicken lunch on the menu, and then it may be something different and this is the reason why.”

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO