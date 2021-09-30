From paints to plastics, chemical shortage ignites prices

Add paint to the list of shortages in the supply chain, and the number of major product shortages that are in the same predicament are mounting up at a scary pace. The news comes from a report on CNN Business where Sherwin Williams told its investors it will cut back on its inventory as well as profit expectations this year. The company is citing raw material shortages that are increasing the cost of supplies for making paint.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO