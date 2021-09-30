CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From paints to plastics, chemical shortage ignites prices

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

