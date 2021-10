All Sterling’s boys golf team needed to do was finish second as a team at regionals to qualify for the state tournament in two weeks. That’s exactly what it did. At the 3A Region 2 tournament this week, Sterling went head-to-head with 15 other teams to battle for state glory. The Tigers couldn’t ultimately overcome Kent Denver, which shot 231 strokes as a team, but managed to narrowly defeat Denver Academy’s 252 strokes by 250 of their own.

STERLING, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO