Love walking and cycling? You'll love getting around Amsterdam

By Barbara Woolsey
lonelyplanet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComfy footwear and a good sense of direction will get you far and wide in Amsterdam. It’s one of the easiest European cities to get around. The Dutch capital’s center is easily walkable since it’s so compact – perhaps a little too so as it tends to get very crowded. Luckily, public transport, connecting central Amsterdam to more spacious outer districts, is extensive, dependable and well-priced. Free ferry rides also offer some perspective into the everyday lives of Amsterdam commuters, plus a peek into the trendy emerging Noord neighborhood.

