• Joshua Shane Bowser, 36, of Butler, had one charge against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Monday. Bowser is facing a third-degree felony charge of firearm not to be carried without a license for a Sept. 1, 2020, incident in Titusville. Charges against Bowser were filed by Titusville Police Department. He is free on unsecured bail of $10,000.