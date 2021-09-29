CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China state planner says will let power tariffs reflect supply and demand

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Sept 29): China's top economic planner said on Wednesday that it would let electricity rates reflect supply and demand, and to increase coal imports in an orderly manner to ensure heating and power generation demand. The National Development and Reform Commission also said it would increase domestic natural gas...

