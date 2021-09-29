CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Mermaid becomes Vista, restaurant and bakery openings, food festivals return, and more dining news

By Richard Foss
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogic and expediency: The typical business pattern for South Bay restaurants involves a lot of openings early in the summer to take advantage of the tourist season. That schedule has been blown to pieces by a labor shortage, building materials shortage, and city and county permit services that are running months behind. As a result, there have been a lot of fall openings, and I’ll start this column with those.

