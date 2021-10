Family Service League, Nassau Suffolk Law Services, and OLA of Eastern Long Island were designated by Suffolk County to help Suffolk residents gain access to rental and utilities assistance through New York State’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Landlords and tenants can apply for assistance. The application no longer requires proof of ownership from landlord/owner and no longer requires verification of all household members; verification is only required for the head of household. Tenants may receive up to 12 months of utility arrears/assistance as well. There are no immigration status requirements. Landlords can self-attest to rental status (a lease is not required). Tenants can self-attest their income if paid in cash. The relief is available to low- and moderate-income households.

HOUSE RENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO