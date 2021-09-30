CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Red Tornadoes survive scare from St. Stephens, prevail in 5 sets

By Josh McKinney
Hickory Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the first meeting between the Hickory and St. Stephens volleyball teams as members of the Western Foothills 3A Conference on Sept. 7, Indians coach Julie Harris remarked that she didn’t know if her squad yet realized the effort that was going to be required to compete in one of the toughest conferences in the state. And while St. Stephens has lost six of eight matches since being swept by the Red Tornadoes in its league opener, Harris’ youthful bunch appears to be growing up before her very eyes.

