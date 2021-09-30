Red Tornadoes survive scare from St. Stephens, prevail in 5 sets

Effingham used a denominating rushing attack to go on the road and get the win against Taylorville 27-7. It was again somewhat slow start for both teams as Taylorville punted on their first possession while the Hearts had a good drive going moving to the edge of the red zone but fumbled it away. The Tornadoes could not capsulize on the turnover as they would punt it away again. It was on the second drive of the game for the Hearts that they would break thru. They would ride on the back of junior John Westondorf down the field and would punch it in from 2 yards out on the first play of the second quarter.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO