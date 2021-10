WESTFIELD – Milana Camilleri scored twice and Emma Pedro had a hand in three scores, scoring once and assisting on two others to help the Westfield High School girls soccer team net a sorely needed victory Wednesday at home. The Bombers turned back Pittsfield, 4-1. “Overall, I feel like we did a lot better than we did in the past,” Pedro said, referring to the team’s early season struggles. “It’s a lot easier when we pass.”