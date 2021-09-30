They quit. Now they want their jobs back
This summer, almost half of the workforce thought about quitting, and many of them did. They didn’t want to go back to the office full time, they wanted a lifestyle change, they were completely burned out. But their exits left a void in the jobs market that employers are struggling to fill. But the academic who coined the term ‘Great Resignation’ says it will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees who will take their old jobs back.www.wired.co.uk
