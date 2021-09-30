They quit. Now they want their jobs back

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - Although many employers are having trouble hiring workers right now, more people are resigning or quitting their jobs too. It’s being called “The Great Resignation” and at the center of it all is COVID-19. “These sort of shocks to your system that make you say what is important to me this is the only life that I have really make people start to question and everyone doing this at the same time is having these effects on the labor force,” Emily Shafer, an associate professor of sociology at Portland State University, said.

