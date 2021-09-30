CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooresville, NC

Devin Joseph Schrad, 50

Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Joseph Schrad, 50, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 29, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Richard Schrad and the late Dorothy Meyers Schrad. Devin received his bachelor’s degree from Briar Cliff University in Iowa. He was the director of finance at Tim Marburger Automotive. Devin was a member of Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville. He enjoyed spending time on the lake with family and friends. He was a dedicated husband and father and a lifetime fan of the Green Bay Packers.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Sioux City, IA
Obituaries
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Williamson, IA
Mooresville, NC
Obituaries
City
Brandon, IA
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briar Cliff University#Tim Marburger Automotive#The Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy