Devin Joseph Schrad, 50, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 29, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Richard Schrad and the late Dorothy Meyers Schrad. Devin received his bachelor’s degree from Briar Cliff University in Iowa. He was the director of finance at Tim Marburger Automotive. Devin was a member of Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville. He enjoyed spending time on the lake with family and friends. He was a dedicated husband and father and a lifetime fan of the Green Bay Packers.