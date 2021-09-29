Five former athletes to be inducted into 2021 EHS Hall of Fame

Each year the Eatonville High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducts its new members during halftime of a football game. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule for the upcoming ceremony is modified. It will take place at halftime of Saturday's football game. Friends and family of the inductees are invited to meet and greet the inductees between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Eatonville High School Commons before the football game, which starts at 1 p.m. People planning to attend are requested to bring a mask to comply with the state mask mandate for schools.