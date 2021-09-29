Song You Need to Know: Wedding Motel, ‘Part Timer’
Bad//Dreems frontman Benjamin Marwe has stepped into the spotlight with Wedding Motel, his newly-announced solo project, and its debut single, “Part Timer”. Having fronted the Adelaide pub-rock outfit since its inception in mid-2011, Marwe has managed to earn a reputation as a unique performer, with his powerful voice and distinctive stage presence making him seem like a fitting choice for a group renowned for their intense live shows.au.rollingstone.com
