Every industry felt the impact of the labor crunch during the pandemic and now, as recovery efforts are underway, businesses are struggling to recover employees quickly enough to meet the rise in demand. Particularly impacted by the staffing shortage, restaurants are struggling to beat the labor crisis, with staffing shortages felt in both back-of-house and front-of-house staff. Although employment numbers are on the upswing, employment at eating and drinking establishments was still 1.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels in May, or down about 12 percent, according to the National Restaurant Association’s summary of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

